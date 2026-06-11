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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 19:06 Uhr
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RED GOLD FROM EUROPE: UK Imports of Italian Canned Tomatoes Reach Record Levels

Their premium quality, health benefits and versatility win over British catering professionals and consumers.

NAPLES, Italy, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Gold from Europe promotional campaign, launched by ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union, which is dedicated to showcasing the flavour, safety, sustainability, and versatility of high-quality canned tomatoes from Europe and Italy, is building on their increasing recognition in the UK.

During the three-year period 2023 - 2025, UK imports of canned tomato products from Italy reached an average value of £380.4 million, with an average volume of 330,470tonnes, setting a record for the highest value ever registered in the UK. Meanwhile, UK imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union reached an average yearly value of £549.3 million over the last three years, corresponding to approximately 480,000 tonnes, with a peak of 492,691 tonnes. This upward trend is forecast to continue into 2026, with UK imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union projected to reach £580 million in value and 510,000 tonnes in volume.

"British consumers and food professionals confirm their enthusiasm for Italian and European canned tomatoes," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "From professional kitchens to everyday home cooking, canned tomatoes from Europe continue to inspire a wide range of dishes thanks to their premium quality, rich taste and natural nutritional benefits."

The Red Gold from Europe campaign continues to inform British consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating canned tomatoes into their daily diets while deepening their appreciation for traditional European agricultural practices. Harvested and preserved at their peak, consumers in the UK can enjoy intact the excellence of their true, wholesome flavour and maximise the health benefits of the lycopene they contain.

Whether whole peeled tomatoes with their perfect balance of sweetness and sourness, chopped tomatoes for convenience, tomato passata, with its intense flavour, cherry tomatoes or tomato concentrate to add intense body to all dishes, the range of tomato products available all come with the same assurance of the highest quality and safety standards as well as sustainability.

For more information about the campaign and to explore the flavourful world of canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.co.uk.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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