Vertosoft and Huntress Partner to Protect the Public Sector from Cybercrime

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Vertosoft is pleased to announce Huntress as its newest cybersecurity supplier. Huntress helps organizations identify and stop cyber threats with its agentic security platform and an AI-centric SOC staffed by elite researchers and analysts.

Huntress continuously monitors systems for hidden risks, detects suspicious activity, and actively works to eliminate attacks before they cause harm. Through this partnership, Huntress gains access to Vertosoft's expanding network of channel partners and contract vehicles to continue their mission of delivering enterprise-grade protection against modern cybercrime to businesses of all sizes. It also reinforces Vertosoft's ongoing mission to deliver innovative technologies to the government market.

As cyber threats and cybercrime continue to accelerate and evolve into a global industry, the organizations most frequently targeted include schools, municipalities, healthcare providers, and mid-market organizations. These groups are increasingly relying on trusted partners like Vertosoft and its network. Together with Huntress, Vertosoft will deliver advanced, managed cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire supply chain of businesses.

"We are excited to partner with Huntress to bring innovative, accessible cybersecurity solutions to the public sector," said Jay Colavita, Founder and President of Vertosoft. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that help organizations proactively defend against evolving threats while accelerating their success in the government market."

"Public sector organizations and the partners who serve them are under siege by cybercriminals, yet they're often the ones with the least time, staff, and resources to keep up," said Kevin Hallmark, Global Head of Distribution at Huntress. "By partnering with Vertosoft, we're making it easier for state and local agencies, schools, and municipalities to access our agentic security platform and AI-centric SOC, helping them investigate and respond to threats faster with human-led expertise at the center."

About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform unleashes end-to-end protection in the age of AI. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and Security Posture Management, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform is targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.

Its 24/7 AI-centric Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding more than 5 million endpoints and 12 million identities, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.

As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Learn more at www.huntress.com , and follow Huntress on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Huntress Contact: press@huntresslabs.com

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts , and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. For more information, visit Vertosoft.com .

Contact Information:

Name: Nicole Bongianino

Company: Vertosoft

Email: Marketing@vertosoft.com

Phone: (571) 707-4130

SOURCE: Vertosoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-and-huntress-partner-to-protect-the-public-sector-from-1175225