Black Book Research: Health Plan Clients Rate Health Gorilla #1 for Payer Interoperability, FHIR/API, Consent, Terminology and Identity Resolution in User Survey

Black Book Research 2026 managed care client scores recognize top category performance across API maturity, data usability, identity resolution, consent-aware exchange and payer workflow activation

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Health plan and managed care clients participating in Black Book Research's 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology: Managed Care and Health Plans survey rated Health Gorilla the #1 vendor in Interoperability, FHIR/API, Consent, Terminology and Identity Resolution, one of 27 client satisfaction award categories released during AHIP26 week in Las Vegas held June 9-10, 2026.

The Q2 2026 result was recorded through Black Book's independent client survey process, which evaluates payer technology vendors by category-specific performance rather than generalized market visibility or vendor-submitted claims. Black Book's payer IT study reflects feedback from 8,194 verified managed care and health plan respondents, across 60 payer IT domains and 27 public award categories.

"Payer interoperability has moved beyond the transport layer into identity-resolved, consent-governed, terminology-normalized data operations," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "FHIR endpoints are now table stakes. The 2026 client scoring shows that health plans are rewarding platforms that reduce data entropy across clinical, administrative, provider and member systems, then make that data usable in production workflows for managed care, value-based contracting, quality, risk, authorization and care operations."

Top Client-Scored KPI Achievement Areas: Payer Interoperability Solutions

In the 2026 Interoperability, FHIR/API, Consent, Terminology and Identity Resolution category, Health Gorilla achieved the top client-rated position based on payer-specific qualitative KPI performance across Black Book's 18-KPI operational excellence model.

Client scoring recognized top category performance by competitive vendors in:

Functional breadth: Coverage of payer interoperability requirements across clinical data exchange, API connectivity, consent, terminology, identity and workflow data activation.

Workflow fit: Alignment with payer operating use cases, including managed care, care management, utilization management, quality, risk adjustment, value-based care and provider collaboration.

Implementation performance: Predictable deployment, onboarding governance, integration stabilization and production readiness.

Interoperability/API maturity: Secure, scalable exchange through FHIR, APIs and other payer integration channels.

Data quality and usability: Trusted, traceable, reconciled, normalized and actionable data for payer operations.

Automation depth: Reduced manual retrieval, rekeying, reconciliation, data chasing and downstream preparation work.

AI governance and explainability: Data readiness and traceability required for controlled, auditable AI-enabled payer workflows.

Security posture: PHI protection, identity controls, resilience, vulnerability management and cyber-risk documentation.

Third-party transparency: Visibility into data access, exchange dependencies, delegated risk and operational accountability.

Compliance readiness: Support for payer regulatory obligations, evidence retention, policy change, audit response and reporting needs.

Reporting and auditability: Traceability of data movement, matching logic, consent status, transactions, exceptions and downstream use.

Configurability: Adaptability to payer products, benefits, rules, policies, reporting needs and use-case-specific workflows.

Scalability: Performance at health plan volume, including uptime, latency, load tolerance, resilience and recovery readiness.

Integration burden: Reduced effort to connect, maintain, reconcile, monitor and support interoperability workflows.

User satisfaction: Role-based trust among payer IT, data, compliance, clinical, operational and business users.

Service and support: Responsiveness, technical expertise, escalation quality, defect resolution and release readiness.

Time-to-value: Speed of measurable operational, compliance, quality, clinical or financial improvement after deployment.

Total cost and value realization: Client confidence that value justified total cost, including implementation, integration, internal labor, support, risk and return.

Black Book's 18-KPI model evaluates whether payer technology performs in production, including workflow improvement, compliance support, PHI security, clean integration, reduced manual work, user satisfaction, time-to-value and measurable financial or operational value.

Why Payer Interoperability Mattered in the 2026 Survey Year

Black Book's 2026 payer IT findings show that interoperability is now a core health plan operating requirement, not a compliance-only function. Eighty-two percent of payer respondents cited interoperability, FHIR/API readiness and usable data exchange as essential, with buyers increasingly focused on whether exchanged data is reconciled, governed and usable inside real payer workflows.

"This category is especially critical for health plans, payers, managed care organizations and value-based care entities because interoperability now affects care management, prior authorization evidence, provider collaboration, quality measurement, Stars, HEDIS, risk adjustment, member engagement, SDoH visibility, value-based contract operations and compliance evidence," said Brown.

Black Book also reported that 73% of respondents saw convergence across quality, Stars, HEDIS, CAHPS, risk adjustment and care-gap workflows around shared data assets, while 77% elevated cybersecurity, identity management, API security, privacy, governance, risk and third-party exposure to enterprise-risk or board-level concern status.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides independent healthcare technology and services market research based on validated client experience, operational performance and category-specific vendor scoring. Black Book surveys healthcare financial, operational, technical and executive leaders across hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, payers, managed care organizations and healthcare technology markets. Black Book's rankings are independently managed and vendor-agnostic. Vendors do not participate in ballot collection, respondent validation, KPI scoring, category assignment or ranking calculation. Black Book s transparency confirms that no vendor commission, sponsorship, consulting relationship, paid submission or participation fee is used to generate award results. Multiple global healthcare IT insight research reports are offered gratis to industry stakeholders at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Media Contact:

Black Book Research research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/health-plan-clients-rate-health-gorilla-%231-for-payer-interoperability-1176179