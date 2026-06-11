Hoover Presidential Foundation: Media Advisory

Media Invited to Attend Historic Public Reopening Event

Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum Grand Reopening Celebration

WEST BRANCH, IA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate its grand reopening on Thursday, August 6, 2026, following a comprehensive renovation and reimagining of the museum experience.

Members of the media are invited to attend exclusive pre-program access, gallery viewing opportunities, interviews, and the official reopening ceremony featuring national, state, and international dignitaries.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Location:

Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

210 Parkside Drive

West Branch, IA 52358

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

11:00 a.m.

Arrival and Welcome

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Private Reception, Media Availability, and Gallery Viewing

Credentialed media will have access to:

Press photography opportunities within museum galleries

Interview opportunities with event participants and designated spokespersons

Informal engagement with invited dignitaries, Hoover family representatives, Foundation Board members, and principal donors

Light luncheon served indoors

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Formal Reopening Program

Location: East Lawn of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

Weather Alternate: Figge Auditorium

Program highlights include:

Welcome and opening remarks

Featured speakers, including: Governor Kim Reynolds (confirmed) Representative of the Hoover family (confirmed) Representative of the Kingdom of Belgium (confirmed) Additional distinguished speakers to be announced

Presentation of Colors

American and Iowa Flag Raising Ceremony

Official Ribbon Cutting

2:00 p.m. Conclusion of Program

MEDIA CREDENTIALS

Media representatives planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP and provide credentials in advance. Additional information regarding interview opportunities, parking, security procedures, and event logistics will be distributed to credentialed media before the event.

MEDIA RSVP & CONTACT

Betsy McCloskey

Plaid Swan Inc.

Email: betsy@plaidswan.com

Office: 563-513-9499

Mobile: 563-513-9499

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

SOURCE: Hoover Presidential Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/media-advisory-1174315