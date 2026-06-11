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ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 20:02 Uhr
97 Leser
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Hoover Presidential Foundation: Media Advisory

Media Invited to Attend Historic Public Reopening Event
Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum Grand Reopening Celebration

WEST BRANCH, IA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate its grand reopening on Thursday, August 6, 2026, following a comprehensive renovation and reimagining of the museum experience.

Members of the media are invited to attend exclusive pre-program access, gallery viewing opportunities, interviews, and the official reopening ceremony featuring national, state, and international dignitaries.

EVENT DETAILS
Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Location:
Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
210 Parkside Drive
West Branch, IA 52358

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

11:00 a.m.

Arrival and Welcome

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Private Reception, Media Availability, and Gallery Viewing

Credentialed media will have access to:

  • Press photography opportunities within museum galleries

  • Interview opportunities with event participants and designated spokespersons

  • Informal engagement with invited dignitaries, Hoover family representatives, Foundation Board members, and principal donors

  • Light luncheon served indoors

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Formal Reopening Program

Location: East Lawn of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Weather Alternate: Figge Auditorium

Program highlights include:

  • Welcome and opening remarks

  • Featured speakers, including:

    • Governor Kim Reynolds (confirmed)

    • Representative of the Hoover family (confirmed)

    • Representative of the Kingdom of Belgium (confirmed)

    • Additional distinguished speakers to be announced

  • Presentation of Colors

  • American and Iowa Flag Raising Ceremony

  • Official Ribbon Cutting

2:00 p.m. Conclusion of Program

MEDIA CREDENTIALS

Media representatives planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP and provide credentials in advance. Additional information regarding interview opportunities, parking, security procedures, and event logistics will be distributed to credentialed media before the event.

MEDIA RSVP & CONTACT

Betsy McCloskey
Plaid Swan Inc.
Email: betsy@plaidswan.com
Office: 563-513-9499
Mobile: 563-513-9499

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

SOURCE: Hoover Presidential Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/media-advisory-1174315

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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