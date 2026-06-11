Hoover Presidential Foundation: Media Advisory

Media Invited to Attend Historic Public Reopening Event
Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum Grand Reopening Celebration
WEST BRANCH, IA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate its grand reopening on Thursday, August 6, 2026, following a comprehensive renovation and reimagining of the museum experience.
Members of the media are invited to attend exclusive pre-program access, gallery viewing opportunities, interviews, and the official reopening ceremony featuring national, state, and international dignitaries.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Location:
Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
210 Parkside Drive
West Branch, IA 52358
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
11:00 a.m.
Arrival and Welcome
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Private Reception, Media Availability, and Gallery Viewing
Credentialed media will have access to:
Press photography opportunities within museum galleries
Interview opportunities with event participants and designated spokespersons
Informal engagement with invited dignitaries, Hoover family representatives, Foundation Board members, and principal donors
Light luncheon served indoors
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Formal Reopening Program
Location: East Lawn of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Weather Alternate: Figge Auditorium
Program highlights include:
Welcome and opening remarks
Featured speakers, including:
Governor Kim Reynolds (confirmed)
Representative of the Hoover family (confirmed)
Representative of the Kingdom of Belgium (confirmed)
Additional distinguished speakers to be announced
Presentation of Colors
American and Iowa Flag Raising Ceremony
Official Ribbon Cutting
2:00 p.m. Conclusion of Program
MEDIA CREDENTIALS
Media representatives planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP and provide credentials in advance. Additional information regarding interview opportunities, parking, security procedures, and event logistics will be distributed to credentialed media before the event.
MEDIA RSVP & CONTACT
Betsy McCloskey
Plaid Swan Inc.
Email: betsy@plaidswan.com
Office: 563-513-9499
Mobile: 563-513-9499
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
SOURCE: Hoover Presidential Foundation
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/media-advisory-1174315