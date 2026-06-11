New York, New York, Toronto, Ontario, Vancouver, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - ArcStone Partners Global LLC ("ArcStone"), part of the ArcStone Group of Companies, today announced that the investment banking team of Moneta Securities has joined the firm, expanding ArcStone's advisory footprint across corporate finance, M&A, and capital markets strategy in metals and mining, critical minerals, energy, industrials, technology and healthcare and related growth sectors, while expanding its Western Canada presence.

The expansion comes at an important inflection point for resource issuers, as global capital increasingly concentrates around companies that pair high-quality mining assets with disciplined development programs and a credible path to senior U.S. exchanges. A growing number of corporate issuers are bypassing Canadian exchanges and choosing to list directly on U.S. senior exchanges via IPOs, SPACs or reverse mergers, and ArcStone is well positioned to advise on the full range of options. Michael Astone, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., sits on the advisory board of Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., and through ArcStone Kingswood, a branded branch office of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, and ArcStone Securities LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, ArcStone is actively working with mining and critical minerals issuers to expand their shareholder base and access U.S. institutional capital.

Erin Campbell, ICD.D, will lead Canadian Advisory for ArcStone, working across Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, as the firm deepens its metals, mining, energy, industrials, technology and natural resources franchise across North America. Michael J. Curtis, MBA, based in Vancouver, will partner with Ms. Campbell and with Michael Astone, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., to build out ArcStone's Canadian advisory presence and cross-border capital markets strategy.

Ms. Campbell began her career in resource extractive industries and then, as a mining executive, led global resource projects with an emphasis on operational execution and strategic development before transitioning into capital markets. She founded and led Moneta Securities, building one of Canada's few women-led independent investment banking advisory platforms, with a practice spanning mining, energy, and industrial technology and carries established networks across institutional capital, industry and government. She will be based out of Alberta, Canada.

Mr. Curtis is an investment banking executive whose career spans bulge-bracket and leading independent platforms globally, including Lehman Brothers, RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity. After beginning in healthcare, he developed a full-spectrum transactional practice across M&A, debt and equity mandates, buy-side and sell-side advisory, public and private capital markets and institutional sales. He has also held C-suite operating roles and served as a director and sub-adviser to a publicly listed global fund. He will be based in Vancouver, Canada.

In addition, to Ms. Campbell and Mr. Curtis, additional team members will round out operations, capital markets advisory and banking support.

The Moneta team joins a senior bench across ArcStone's platform spanning investment banking, institutional equity sales, capital advisory and compliance, with leadership drawn from Cantor Fitzgerald, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities and other global institutions.

The Moneta team strengthens ArcStone's corporate relationships across metals and mining, energy, industrials, technology and healthcare, and expands the firm's ability to advise public and private companies on capital markets strategy, corporate access, investor positioning and strategic introductions. The combination is also expected to enhance ArcStone Financial Pulse with additional macro, mining and sector commentary, supporting the firm's corporate visibility platform.

"Our focus is growth in mining, talent and relationships, and Moneta provided all that and more," said Michael Astone, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. "Our U.S. equities business is committed to serving metals and mining clients, and the Moneta team strengthens our ability to do that across North America. Canada remains one of the most important markets globally for mining, critical minerals and natural resources, and we believe the next cycle will reward issuers that focus on enhancing their shareholder bases from Canadian-only investors to global institutional capital."

Mr. Astone continued: "Our objective is to help management teams reach the right capital, the right audience and the right strategic pathway, whether through corporate access, advisory, conferences, U.S. market positioning or, ultimately, a larger transaction through the appropriate registered channels. Ultimately, management and the Company need to perform, but we are here to turn over stones for our clients and expand their reach to traditional and non-traditional investors. That's the difference."

"We are really excited to join a firm with a U.S. presence and access to global capital. Our clients are looking for more than just Bay Street, and ArcStone Financial Pulse provides issuers with global visibility," said Erin Campbell. "Together we can deliver a stronger platform for Canadian companies that need more than traditional advisory, U.S. connectivity, family office relationships and global corporate access, supported by ArcStone Securities LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and access to the ArcStone Kingswood strength."

"Western Canada has a deep base of mining, energy, technology and growth companies that require thoughtful capital markets advice and access to a broader investor audience," said Michael J. Curtis. "ArcStone is building a platform that can support these companies earlier, stay with them longer and help them navigate the path from advisory to public market execution."

Alongside the Moneta addition, ArcStone is expanding its footprint directly, evaluating acquisition opportunities in Canada and actively hiring talent in the United States. Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC), through its ArcStone Kingswood branch office, recently served as co-manager on the financings of Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSE American: GRO), including a $125 million at-the-market offering and a $63 million follow-on offering. Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, through its ArcStone Kingswood branch office, also recently served as co-manager on a $22 million unit offering for Tiger Gold, upsized from an initial $15 million. With this mandate, metals and mining financings in which the ArcStone Kingswood branch has participated as co-manager have totaled over $200 million over the past 60 days. ArcStone and its affiliated platforms have supported many clients with roadshows and marketing across mining, energy, industrials, technology, healthcare and growth sectors, and the firm is accelerating its corporate investment banking strategy across these core verticals.

The addition of the Moneta team precedes the 3rd Annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, which is expected to convene 500+ public and private corporate clients, capital markets professionals, institutional investors, family offices and other members of the buy-side ecosystem.

ArcStone's strategy is focused on a senior-led capital markets platform for middle-market and emerging-growth companies, providing corporate finance advisory, investor positioning, corporate access, roadshows, conferences, digital market awareness through ArcStone Financial Pulse, and access to registered broker-dealer partners for regulated securities activities.

About the ArcStone Group of Companies

The ArcStone Group of Companies is a cross-border capital markets platform operating across New York, Toronto, Miami, Vancouver and other key markets. ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is the parent entity and is not itself a registered broker-dealer. The group includes ArcStone Partners Global LLC, ArcStone Securities LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, ArcStone Canada Inc., ArcStone Financial Pulse, the group's digital capital markets and investor visibility platform, ArcStone Branding Inc., an investor relations and corporate communications advisory firm, ArcStone Ventures Inc., a venture-stage advisory firm, and ArcStone Kingswood, a branded branch office of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC. The firm focuses on companies in the $25 million to $400 million market capitalization range across metals and mining, energy transition, biotechnology and technology.

About ArcStone Partners Global LLC

ArcStone Partners Global LLC provides corporate finance advisory, capital markets consulting and strategic advisory services to public and private companies. It is part of the broader ArcStone Group of Companies, focused on growth companies seeking access to institutional investors, family offices, strategic capital and U.S. capital markets.

About ArcStone Kingswood

ArcStone Kingswood is a branded branch office of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC. Through the Kingswood platform, ArcStone corporate clients may access a national wealth and capital markets ecosystem that includes more than 300 registered representatives and approximately $10 billion in assets under management. Securities activities are conducted through appropriately registered broker-dealers, including Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, where applicable.

About Moneta Securities

Moneta Securities is a Canadian investment banking advisory firm with presence in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, providing capital markets, M&A and strategic advisory services across mining, energy, technology, defence and other growth sectors. The Moneta team brings deep sector knowledge, senior corporate relationships and a transaction-focused approach to ArcStone's growing Canadian platform.

Forward-Looking Statements and Regulatory Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ArcStone's growth strategy, future conferences, anticipated expansion of advisory capabilities, potential acquisitions, expected client opportunities and the potential development of the firm's capital markets platform. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that any contemplated acquisition or expansion will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

ArcStone Partners Global LLC is not acting as an underwriter, dealer or registered adviser in Canada in connection with the matters described herein. Erin Campbell and Michael J. Curtis will provide advisory and consulting services and will not engage in registrable securities activities unless and until properly licensed and supervised through an appropriately registered firm. Any securities offering, underwriting, distribution, solicitation, order-taking or transaction execution will be conducted only through appropriately registered broker-dealers and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC has reviewed and approved this release.

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Source: ArcStone US Corp.