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ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 20:14 Uhr
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Spoiler Alert Wins "Inventory Management Innovation of the Year" in 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

Leading surplus inventory platform recognized for transforming how CPG brands recover value, reduce waste, and improve inventory liquidation

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Spoiler Alert, the leading software platform for managing CPG surplus inventory, today announced it has been named the winner of the "Inventory Management Innovation of the Year" category in the 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes companies and technologies driving innovation and measurable impact across the global supply chain and logistics ecosystem.

Spoiler Alert was recognized for redefining how consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands manage excess and at-risk inventory through AI-powered automation, proprietary market intelligence, and a curated buyer network that transforms surplus inventory from a write-off into a strategic asset.

"At Spoiler Alert, we believe surplus inventory shouldn't be treated as waste - it should be treated as an opportunity," said Emily Malina, Co-Founder & President. "This recognition from SupplyTech Breakthrough validates our mission to modernize one of the most overlooked and outdated areas in supply chain. We're helping brands and retailers operate more efficiently, keep products out of landfills, and bring more affordable everyday essentials to cost-conscious consumers."

Historically, CPG liquidation has been managed through spreadsheets and fragmented resale channels. Spoiler Alert refreshes those manual processes with a centralized, intelligent platform purpose-built for surplus inventory management.

At the center of the company's innovation is Spoiler Alert iQ, an AI-powered software suite that uses AI to optimize the entire closeout process - from pricing recommendations and buyer targeting to negotiation workflows and fulfillment management. The platform leverages more than $6 billion in proprietary value-channel transaction data spanning 85+ product categories to deliver real-time pricing guidance, buyer matching, and recovery optimization unavailable in generic inventory management systems.

Customers using Spoiler Alert iQ have reported:

  • 46% increases in buyer response rates

  • 35%+ improvements in cost recovery

  • 300+ hours saved annually per user

The company's innovation extends beyond software through its Managed Marketplace, a curated network of more than 100 verified, credit-approved buyers including off-price retailers, wholesalers, and nonprofit organizations. Together, the platform and marketplace provide an end-to-end operating system for managing surplus inventory across identification, pricing, sale, and fulfillment.

Since its founding, Spoiler Alert has facilitated more than $6 billion in product sales and helped divert more than 2 billion pounds of inventory from potential landfill. Earlier this year, the company was also recognized as No. 7 in Logistics on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list for transforming how CPG brands recover value from excess inventory and reduce waste.

The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program honors the top companies, technologies, and products in supply chain technology worldwide, recognizing breakthrough innovation across logistics, fulfillment, inventory management, transportation, and procurement.

To learn more about Spoiler Alert and its surplus inventory management platform, visit www.spoileralert.com.

About Spoiler Alert

Spoiler Alert is the leading platform for CPG surplus inventory management, helping brands recover more value from excess and at-risk inventory while reducing waste. Combining AI-powered software, proprietary secondary-market data, and a managed buyer marketplace, Spoiler Alert enables suppliers to streamline liquidation operations, improve recovery outcomes, and keep usable products in commerce. Since inception, the company has facilitated more than $6 billion in product sales and diverted more than 2 billion pounds of inventory from potential landfill. Learn more at www.spoileralert.com.

Contact Information

press@spoileralert.com

SOURCE: Spoiler Alert



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/spoiler-alert-wins-%22inventory-management-innovation-of-the-year%22-1175238

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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