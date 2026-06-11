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ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Foundation Software Products Earn Construction Executive's 2026 Top Tech Awards

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / 11 products offered by Foundation Software, LLC - the leading provider of construction software and services - have been named winners of Construction Executive's 2026 Top Tech Awards.

These awards recognize software solutions that deliver direct, measurable improvements to workflow efficiency. Winners are evaluated based on user reviews, industry reputation and real-world performance - giving contractors confidence that the tools they invest in are proven to perform.

Spanning the full construction business cycle, Foundation's winning products include:

  • FOUNDATION - construction accounting software

  • Payroll4Construction - a construction payroll service

  • WorkMax - a mobile time tracking app

  • SafetyHQ - a health and safety management app

  • ProjectHQ - a project management app

  • hrHQ - an HR management solution

  • FOUNDATION Pay - an expense and pay management solution

  • McCormick - takeoff & estimating software for electrical, plumbing and mechanical contractors

  • The EDGE Roofing, Drywall and Concrete - takeoff and estimating software for specialized trades

Reflecting on the recognition, Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode stated, "Our primary goal is to equip contractors with the tools necessary to easily run their jobsites. For so many of our products to be recognized, it's further validation that we're serving our customers effectively. We're listening to their experiences and providing the top-quality features and solutions they need."

Going forward, Foundation Software remains dedicated to building the integrated tools construction companies rely on to run more profitable, efficient businesses.

To view Construction Executive's full list of 2026 Top Tech Award winners, visit [CE Awards URL].

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-products-earn-construction-executives-2026-to-1175108

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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