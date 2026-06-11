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ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 21:02 Uhr
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Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC: CRMI Honors 25 Service Organizations for Delivering 'World-Class' Customer Service; 5 Cited for Certification in Customer Experience Management Professional

3 Cited for Certification in Providing Employee Centric Work Environment (VoE);

3 Cited for NFSB Triple Crown Award Status - CXDNA Ultimate Ecosystem?

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Specialists in driving companies' revenues and profits by implementing Customer Experience (CX) Employee Experience (EX) strategies that make them the most critical components of a company's DNA (CXDNA), announced that 25 service organizations have qualified to receive the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award 2025 for superior customer service, requiring a CSAT rating of 4.0 minimum or an equivalent rating system within the calendar year.

CRMI also recognized five (5) companies for engaging employees to meet the rigorous customer relationship soft skills training requirements needed for the NorthFace ScoreBoard CEMPRO Award 2025. The certified NFSB Customer Experience Management Professional (CEMPRO) award was established in 2010 to provide best-in-class training curricula for organizations who want to certify that their Customer-Facing Groups (CFG) have mastered the skills needed to deliver consistently exceptional customer service. The award criteria require the entire applicable CFG to receive the training with ninety-percent (90%) achieving a minimum test score of eighty-percent (80%) within the calendar year.

CRMI also recognized three (3) companies who have created an employee centric work environment earning them the NorthFace ScoreBoard Voice of Employee award 2025. The award criteria are based on employee survey or third-party ratings(Glassdoor - Indeed - etc.) requires minimum 4.0 as rated by their employees within the calendar year. The NFSB Voice of Employee Award was established in 2020 to encourage companies to create an employee centric work environment, which includes career opportunities - competitive benefits program - competitive salary compensation - training to improve work skills - employee recognition - diversity/equity/inclusion and a balanced home-work life that results in providing continuous superior customer experiences.

Lastly, CRMI recognized three (3) companies for the special NorthFace ScoreBoard Triple Crown Award 2025 (established in 2020) for those organizations that qualify for three (3) categories of NFSB Awards within a given calendar year. The NFSB Triple Crown Award tagline, "CXDNA Ultimate Ecosystem?" recognizes organizations that have achieved the world class excellence standards for all interactions with customers - partners - employees.

View full list of 2025 recipients and learn about CRMI.

For more information on how to qualify for the NorthFace ScoreBoard Triple Crown Award, visit www.CRMIREWARDS.com or call (978) 710-3278 and ask for Diane Rivera-Hernandez, drivera@crmirewards.com.

SOURCE: Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/crmi-honors-25-service-organizations-for-delivering-world-class-1176185

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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