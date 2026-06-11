Global Technology Innovator and Business Leader Antonio Neri to Be Honored at UNICO National's Prestigious 103rd Italian American Awards Gala

An Unforgettable Evening of Heritage, Celebration and Impact

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / An extraordinary evening of elegance, inspiration, and purpose awaits as UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the United States, will host its highly anticipated 103rd Annual Italian American Awards Gala on July 25, 2026. This year's celebration will spotlight one of the most influential global leaders in technology - Antonio Neri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)-who will receive UNICO's distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership and Social Impact.

Set within the luxurious surroundings of the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, this premier black-tie affair is far more than a gala-it is a gathering of visionaries, changemakers, and leaders across business, media, sports, and public service. Guests will experience an unforgettable night of celebration, high-level networking, and meaningful philanthropy, all in honor of excellence and heritage.

At the center of the evening is Antonio Neri, a technology executive and engineer who advanced through HPE over a 30-year career to become CEO of the Fortune 150 company. Neri has positioned HPE as a leader in essential enterprise technology, introducing industry-leading innovation that brings together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations unlock their boldest ambitions.

"Antonio Neri represents the very essence of visionary leadership," said Joseph Nasello, National President of UNICO. "This will be a truly special evening celebrating a remarkable individual whose influence extends far beyond the technology sector. He has guided HPE's focus on innovation while advancing a clear commitment to responsible technology, social impact, and a values-driven culture making him exceptionally deserving of this honor."

Born in Argentina to Italian parents, Neri's journey is both inspiring and emblematic of the Italian-American spirit-rooted in ambition, curiosity, and gratitude. After beginning his career with HPE as a Customer Service Engineer, Neri spent the next two decades rising through the ranks, ultimately culminating in his appointment as President and CEO. In addition to being an innovator, Neri is respected for pairing clear strategic direction with disciplined execution as HPE has evolved its business in the AI era. He is equally committed to cultivating a company culture that allows team members to innovate boldly and be a force for good.

"Antonio Neri is the embodiment of the strength, resilience, and vision that define our heritage," added Brian Guarco, UNICO Executive Vice President. "His story of rising from engineer to CEO is extraordinary, and he has shown incredible leadership skills in overseeing a large global enterprise. He has strategically evolved the business to enhance HPE's relevance and position it at the center of the most important technology trends shaping the future through a focused strategy and continuous innovation across the company's portfolio."

Beyond the celebration, the gala serves a powerful purpose. The event supports UNICO National's philanthropic initiatives, which provide more than $1 million annually in scholarships, charitable programs, and vital community services. From mental health awareness and cancer research to veterans' support and educational advancement, UNICO's mission continues to make a lasting difference nationwide.

Widely regarded as a signature national event, the UNICO Awards Gala has honored an elite roster of trailblazers-from Fortune 500 CEOs to decorated military leaders and legendary athletes. This year's event promises to elevate that legacy even further. Ticket and sponsorship opportunities are now available at consultant@unico.org.

Founded in 1922, UNICO National is the largest Italian American service organization in the United States. With chapters across the country, UNICO's nonprofit mission is focused on the principle of Service Above Self, making a material impact in people's lives and effectively serving communities. Join UNICO National - Largest Italian American Service Organization | Support Italian Heritage

Contact:

UNICO National

consultant@unico.org

202-750-0248

SOURCE: UNICO National

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/global-technology-innovator-and-business-leader-antonio-neri-to-be-honored-at-unico-natio-1175996