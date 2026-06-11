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WKN: 893413 | ISIN: US14040H1059 | Ticker-Symbol: CFX
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 12:17
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157,00157,7021:50
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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 21:42 Uhr
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THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS TO HEADLINE CAPITAL ONE CITY PARKS FOUNDATION SUMMERSTAGE AHEAD OF PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE WEEKEND

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The Bronx-born duo returns home for their first-ever performance in Central Park, leading a full Puerto Rican-descent lineup in a celebration of culture, community, and heritage

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 13, The Martinez Brothers will return home to headline Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park, marking the first time the globally acclaimed duo has ever performed in Central Park.

Taking place the day before the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, the event is set to be one of the weekend's most meaningful cultural celebrations, bringing together music, community, and Puerto Rican pride in the heart of Manhattan.

Born and raised in The Bronx, Chris and Steve Martinez have spent their careers representing New York City and their Puerto Rican heritage on some of the world's biggest stages. From underground clubs in the city that raised them to headline performances across the globe, their journey has remained deeply rooted in the culture and community that shaped them.

The evening will feature a full Puerto Rican-descent lineup, with The Martinez Brothers joined by Wakyin and Luna Mar, creating a powerful showcase of Latino talent during one of the most important weekends for the Puerto Rican community.

The celebration begins at 6:00 PM, with The Martinez Brothers taking the stage at 8:00 PM for a special hometown headline set. For the duo, the performance represents more than a concert. It is a return to their roots and an opportunity to celebrate alongside the city, community, and culture that have been part of their story from the very beginning.

As New York prepares for the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade, SummerStage will serve as a gathering place for generations of Puerto Ricans and New Yorkers alike, highlighting the music, culture, and contributions that continue to shape the city.

For The Martinez Brothers, performing in Central Park for the first time during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend is both a personal milestone and a celebration of the community that helped make their success possible.

TO FOLLOW THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS:

Website
Instagram

TO CONTACT THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS

Alex Martelo
180PR&CO.
Alex@180pr.co
305.458.7561

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-martinez-brothers-to-headline-capital-one-city-parks-foundation-summerstage-ahead-of-puerto-rican-day-parade-weekend-302798494.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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