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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 21:42 Uhr
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SIMPLE ONLINE HEALTHCARE LIMITED: Over 55,000 people already on Simple Online Healthcare's waitlist for UK's first, newly approved oral GLP-1

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 55,000 people have already joined Simple Online Healthcare's waitlist for oral GLP-1 weight-loss treatments, underlining growing demand for what looks set to become the next major evolution of obesity care. The first oral semaglutide has today been approved for obesity management use in the UK.

New research from Simple Online Healthcare suggests oral treatments will significantly expand access to obesity care:

  • 61% of people not currently using GLP-1 medications say they would prefer a daily pill
  • Nearly half of existing GLP-1 users prefer a pill format
  • However, existing patients remain focused on effectiveness - 88% saying they would only switch if tablets deliver equal or higher results.

Drawing on patient research, UK prescribing trends and launch patterns observed in the United States, Simple Online Healthcare estimates oral GLP-1 treatments could reach 120,000-130,000 UK patients within the first three months of launch, with around 100,000 expected to be entirely new to obesity management medication.

Looking further ahead, findings also indicate meaningful switching intent among existing patients, with up to 500,000 open to changing treatment if price and real-world outcomes meet expectations.

Abdal Alvi, Chief Clinical Officer said: "We welcome the MHRA's approval of the Wegovy pill. For many people, a tablet may feel more familiar and less daunting than an injection, and oral GLP-1s have the potential to widen access to effective obesity treatment.

However, it is important that patients understand these are still powerful prescription medicines. They need to be used correctly, under appropriate clinical supervision, and alongside lifestyle change and ongoing support.

While a tablet may appear simpler, patients should be aware that the tablets work under specific conditions - for example, taken fasted, with a specific amount of water and taken whole. Even small changes in how it is taken will considerably affect how well the medication works."

Notes to Editors

Simple Online Healthcare, operating in the UK as Simple Online Pharmacy, is a clinically led digital healthcare company, providing medication, personalised support, and digital tools to deliver measurable, life-changing outcomes.

  • 2024 and 2026 in the Financial Times' FT1000 fastest growing European companies
  • Shortlisted for the 2026 Scotland Business of the Year
  • 2026 Sunday Times 100 list of fastest-growing UK companies
  • Co-founder Addy Mohammed shortlisted for the 2026 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/over-55-000-people-already-on-simple-online-healthcares-waitlist-for-uks-first-newly-approved-oral-glp-1--302798495.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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