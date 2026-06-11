Rythmia Life Advancement Center Reaffirms 2026 Safety Standards as World's Only Medically Licensed Plant-Medicine Facility

SANTA CRUZ, COSTA RICA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the premier destination for holistic healing and spiritual growth, today announced the successful completion of its comprehensive 2026 Safety and Medical Oversight Audit. This milestone reaffirms Rythmia's status as the only medically licensed facility in the world authorized to serve plant medicine under the strict regulations of a national Ministry of Health.

As interest in plant-based medicine reaches an all-time high, Rythmia continues to set the global benchmark for participant safety. Unlike unregulated retreats, Rythmia operates as a fully licensed medical clinic in Costa Rica, maintaining a rigorous 24/7 medical presence on-site.

"At Rythmia, the question is never just 'Is the medicine effective?' but 'Is the environment safe?'" said Gerard Powell, Founder and CEO of Rythmia. "Our medical licensing isn't just a certificate on the wall; it is a system of accountability that includes on-site MDs, intensive pre-arrival screenings, and a staff-to-guest ratio that ensures every individual is supported at every stage of their journey."

Key Safety Highlights of the Rythmia 2026 Standards Include:

Continuous Clinical Oversight: A medical team consisting of licensed physicians, registered nurses, and paramedics remains on-site 24 hours a day.

Ministry of Health Compliance: Full licensing under the Costa Rican Ministry of Health and IAFA (Drug and Alcohol Facility Management).

Advanced Medical Screening: A multi-stage screening process that audits medical history, psychological readiness, and pharmacological contraindications (including SSRI/MAOI reviews).

Emergency Infrastructure: Dedicated emergency response protocols, including proximity to regional medical centers and helicopter evacuation capabilities.

With over 25,000 guests having experienced "the miracle" at Rythmia, the center maintains a 98.3% self-reported satisfaction rate, largely attributed to the peace of mind provided by its clinical environment.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER: Located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Rythmia Life Advancement Center is the world's only medically licensed plant medicine facility. The all-inclusive program combines ancient plant medicine traditions with modern medical oversight, offering guests a comprehensive healing experience that includes ceremony, breathwork, yoga, farm-to-table meals, and integration support.

To date, Rythmia has welcomed over 23,000 guests from around the world, with 97.84% self-reporting a life-changing miracle. The center has been featured in major media outlets for its pioneering approach to plant medicine and life advancement. For more information, visit Rythmia.com.

For more information, visit https://safety.rythmia.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Sodini

Email: press@rythmia.com

SOURCE: Rythmia Life Advancement Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rythmia-life-advancement-center-reaffirms-2026-safety-standards-as-wo-1176252