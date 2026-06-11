New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Lifesight, the agentic unified marketing measurement platform, today announced the launch of Lifesight MCP. This innovative connector, built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), gives users direct, secured access to their company's live marketing measurement data directly within Claude (Desktop) and ChatGPT (Custom Connectors) with no analyst intervention, API tokens, or coding.

The new integration fundamentally transforms how marketing and finance teams interact with critical business data. Lifesight's platform unifies Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), geo-based incrementality testing, and incrementality-adjusted attribution. Through Lifesight MCP, executives can now ask complex performance questions in natural language and receive immediate, actionable answers, closing the gap between raw data and executive decision-making.

"For a long time now, marketing measurement insights lived in notebooks and dashboards that only some specialists could read correctly," said Tobin Thomas, CEO and Co-founder of Lifesight. "Lifesight MCP changes who gets to ask the question. When a CMO or a CFO can query the model directly inside the assistant they already work in the distance between insight and decision collapses from weeks to minutes. That decision speed, compounded over a year, is a real competitive advantage."

Empowering Leaders with the Skills Library

To cater specifically to executive workflows, Lifesight MCP features a built-in skills library, allowing users to execute high-level marketing and financial analyses instantaneously. The launch capabilities include:

Board Briefing: Automatically generates board-ready summaries of marketing performance.

Automatically generates board-ready summaries of marketing performance. P&L Translator: Reframes marketing outcomes into the language of profit and loss for finance teams.

Reframes marketing outcomes into the language of profit and loss for finance teams. Scenario Planner: Models the impact of alternative budget allocations and investment paths.

Models the impact of alternative budget allocations and investment paths. Q4 Reallocation Stress Test: Tests the resilience of spending plans under high-pressure parameters.

Tests the resilience of spending plans under high-pressure parameters. Channel Deep-Dive: Delivers granular, channel-by-channel performance breakdowns.

Delivers granular, channel-by-channel performance breakdowns. Anomaly Triage: Surfaces and contextualizes unexpected week-over-week performance changes.

"The hardest part was never the model. It was getting the right answers and decisions out of it," explained Rajeev Nair, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Lifesight.

"Every question used to be routed through a small team, which meant most questions never got asked at all. Lifesight MCP opens the model up to everyone who needs it. The people closest to the decision can finally ask their own questions and act on the answers and the experts get their time back for the work that actually needs them."

Enterprise-Grade Security and Governance

Designed to meet strict enterprise procurement standards, the Lifesight MCP architecture is deliberately read-only at launch, ensuring complete governance over live budgets and model parameters.

Setup is completed through simple OAuth using an existing Lifesight login, and connector permissions map exactly to the user's existing workspace access. The integration inherits the Lifesight platform's rigorous compliance posture including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 certifications while maintaining a complete audit trail for every query made through the connector.

Lifesight MCP is available immediately to all current Lifesight customers. For more information about Lifesight and its unified measurement capabilities, visit www.lifesight.io.

About Lifesight

Lifesight is an agentic unified marketing measurement platform that gives enterprise marketing and finance teams a single, trusted, causal view of what drives business growth. Combining marketing mix modeling (MMM), geo-based incrementality testing, and incrementality-adjusted attribution, Lifesight empowers brands to forecast outcomes, optimize ad budgets, and drive sustainable growth. Currently managing over $4 billion in global marketing spend, Lifesight serves more than 300 brands worldwide.

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Source: PRNews OU