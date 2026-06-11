Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Celebrity Jet Charter has launched a redesigned website for its private aviation business, reorganizing how travelers compare aircraft, review service locations, and request flight quotes. The update is meant to shorten the path from an initial inquiry to a booked trip.

The company arranges on-demand charter flights for business and leisure travel, with access to more than 10,000 airports across the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Rather than relying on fixed airline schedules, clients depart from the airport that fits their plans, which often means reaching smaller regional fields that commercial carriers do not serve. The website organizes information around those routing options, allowing visitors to compare available aircraft and departure locations more efficiently.





Celebrity Jet Charter Launches Redesigned Website for Private Aviation



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Aircraft are now organized by category, each with its own page. The range runs from turbo props and light jets suited to short regional hops up to heavy and jumbo aircraft built for intercontinental travel and larger groups. Every listing notes passenger capacity, range, and cruising speed, along with the trip types each aircraft handles best. A private jet rental can be arranged well ahead of a trip or on short notice, and the redesign keeps that booking path visible throughout the site.

Coverage is easier to navigate as well. Dedicated pages cover departure cities across the country, among them New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, and the company's home base in Southwest Florida. Visitors can review location-specific information and available aircraft options before submitting a charter request. One-way flights, multi-city routings, and empty-leg availability are all part of the structure, allowing travelers to select arrangements that align with specific scheduling requirements.





Celebrity Jet Charter has launched a redesigned website for its private aviation business



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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The site also brings together the company's other offerings. Empty-leg specials list discounted repositioning flights, the Jetsetters membership program outlines priority booking and member rates, and a concierge service handles arrangements that extend beyond the flight itself. A quick-quote form lets travelers submit trip details - dates, airports, passenger count, and preferred aircraft - and receive pricing without a phone call, though the company's offices remain reachable directly.

Celebrity Jet Charter operates in Fort Myers, FL, and in Philadelphia, and holds affiliations with industry bodies including ARGUS, the National Business Aviation Association, and the Global Business Travel Association. The redesigned site is intended to make the company's range of aircraft and services easier to evaluate for travelers planning trips within North America and abroad.

The new website is live now, and travelers can review aircraft options, service cities, and membership details directly from the homepage.

About Celebrity Jet Charter

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301211

Source: GetFeatured