HWAL Inc.: HWAL, Inc., Affiliate Lunar Records Fund #1, LLC, and Lunarbits Equity Fund Announce Definitive Joint Venture with South Korean Entertainment and K-POP Leader, AGINT Co., Ltd.. to Form Lunar Records Korea

LOS ANGELES, CA AND SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Lunar Records Fund #1, LLC (the "Fund") , a joint venture founded by Melody Trust, LLC, a subsidiary of HWAL, Inc., the SI Blue Foundation ("Space Blue") , and Lunarbits Equity Fund today announced they have entered into a definitive joint venture agreement with AGINT Co., Ltd., a prominent South Korean entertainment company, to establish Lunar Records Korea. Lunar Records Korea will focus on K-Pop licensing, full 360-degree music artist arrangements, merchandising, television programming, and global content distribution across Asia, South Korea, North America, and worldwide markets.

The joint venture includes a $5 million matching fund program, under which the South Korean partners will invest $5 million to match dollar-for-dollar with U.S. partner funding. The funding process has an estimated 90-day window for completion, with operations commencing immediately upon allocation of the minimum capitalization by the South Korean partners.

An equity acquisition provision in the Fund includes a mandate to acquire Lunarbits, and HWAL common stock out of the public market, such that five percent (5%) of every dollar generated in revenues from the USA side of the venture will be used to purchase Lunarbits and five percent (5%) will be used to purchase HWAL shares.

Lunarbits will contribute its tokenized ecosystem, providing innovative rewards for fans, digital infrastructure, and enhanced fan engagement tools that will power the new venture.

The new venture expects to generate substantial revenues through K-Pop projects and a major collaboration with Stan Lee's Legion of 5 , encompassing a movie, video game, and full 360-degree entertainment arrangement. Revenue streams will focus on merchandise, digital merchandise, and soundtrack exploitation (distinct from direct movie box office revenues). The Stan Lee "Legion of 5 " soundtrack project will be curated by the award-winning producer Andrew Lane and Lunar Records. The Stan Lee movie soundtracks from "Guardians of the Galaxy" has exceeded $110 million in global sales to date.

Building on the momentum of major hit projects in the $31 billion dollar a year global music industry and $16 billion a year K-Pop segment (including historical proof of concept in projects like the #1 Netflix sensation Katsuya), the partnership aims to deliver high-impact collaborations in the global entertainment industry. The venture plans include at least one major collaboration with the iconic boy band BTS, while leveraging the global success of leading K-Pop and K-Pop inspired acts such as KATSEYE (the multinational girl group that delivered standout performances at Coachella 2026) and BLACKPINK (whose members, including Lisa, delivered memorable moments and surprise appearances at Coachella 2026).

Andrew Lane enjoys a 15-plus year collaboration with Momentum Studios head Dallas Santana. These Hollywood television, film, music, and entertainment executives bring together a superstar team. Andrew's music producer credits are renowned for launching and shaping the careers of artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, his double platinum album with Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Becky G, Coco Jones, and numerous Disney stars and a Billboard win on Disney's "High School Musical". Andrew will oversee the music collaborations and overall music plan for Lunar Records. He brings deep expertise in Nashville and country music, with extensive collaborations alongside respected figures including songwriter and artist Micah Roberts (Show Dog Nashville, multiple charting country releases), Jeff Moore, legendary songwriter Wayne Perry (writer of hits for Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Brooks & Dunn), and Grammy-winning producer/guitarist Dan Huff (known for work with Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, and many others). These relationships provide a powerful bridge between Nashville's rich storytelling traditions, Muscle Shoals, and broader pop and global markets.

Mr. Lane also serves as an advisor to both Lunar Records and Lunarbits and has been instrumental in attracting top social media talent and established stars to promote the ventures that crank up fan engagement. His roster of talent can reach over 2 billion viewers across social media channels on YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram and X (f/k/a Twitter). Most recently, while beta testing our social media engagement platform, there were over one million enrollments through online contests for the Stan Lee's Legion of 5 music and K-Pop contests, which were run by Lunar Records and LunarBits.

"Lunar Records Korea represents an exciting fusion of Korean entertainment excellence and innovative Western infrastructure," said Andrew Lane. "By combining proven hit-making expertise with tokenized fan engagement and global 360-degree strategies, we are positioned to create unforgettable artist experiences and significant value for all stakeholders. I'm thrilled to oversee this music plan and help drive these collaborations forward, building on the incredible energy seen from groups like KATSEYE and BLACKPINK on stages such as Coachella."

Revenue allocations, per the respective published private placement memorandum, will be distributed transparently to Lunar Records charter stakeholders per IRS guidelines and separately to Lunarbits Equity Fund token holders. Both token ecosystems represent preferred share interests. First quarterly dividends payable are scheduled for last quarter of this year

Explanatory Lunar Records video link https://vimeo.com/1199799252

About Lunar Records Korea

Lunar Records Korea is a newly formed global entertainment company dedicated to K-Pop, 360-degree artist development, merchandising, and cross-platform content creation. For more information, visit www.lunarrecords.com .

About Lunarbits

Lunarbits is a bitcoin tokenized project literally born in a lunar moon project curated by Space Blue and is an innovative tokenized ecosystem platform delivering fan rewards, digital infrastructure, and next-generation entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.lunarbits222.com .

About AGINT Co., Ltd.

AGINT Co., Ltd., is a leading South Korean entertainment company formed by Mr. Kim, Executive Director of The Korea Federation of Broadcasting Organizations (KFBO).

Mr. Kim is recognized as one of the foremost leaders in South Korean entertainment, with deep expertise in artist management, content production, and global K-Pop initiatives.

About KFBO:

Hosts the Korea Broadcasting Awards: Annual event, which recognizes outstanding achievements in Korean television and radio, regularly awarding K-pop icons for their cultural impact.

Through its affiliated major terrestrial networks (like KBS and MBC), KFBO member organizations produce and broadcast core K-pop programming, including weekly music shows like Music Bank and Inkigayo .

KFBO supports international broadcasting cooperatives, helping to broadcast Korean culture, dramas, and entertainment programming to global audiences

About HWAL, Inc.

HWAL Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), www.hwal.net is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, Real World Assets, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

For decades HWAL has curated and preserved over twenty five thousand music and visual arts assets, including rare and highly coveted published and unpublished music master recordings, photos and videos - some which are unpublished - from countless legendary music recording artists to include Iconic Music legends including James Brown, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Alice Cooper, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lunar Records Press Office

Email: press@lunarrecords.com

Corporate Communications:

HWAL: https://hwal.net

info@hwal.net

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: HWAL, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hwal-inc.-affiliate-lunar-records-fund-%231-llc-and-lunarbits-equity-fund-announce-1175970