Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Enters LOI to Explore Pathogen Tracking Through AI Genomics at the Border of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo with Aim of Potentially Tracing Ebola Virus Disease

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N,WKN:A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Dr. Placide Sesonga of The University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) in Rwanda.

The proposed collaboration is intended to support the development of a regional pathogen tracking and AI-enabled outbreak intelligence initiative focused on strengthening preparedness and early detection capabilities for emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases across Central and East Africa. The LOI is non-binding and intended to support collaborative planning, protocol development, and funding discussions related to the proposed initiative. Any future binding commitments, of which there is no assurance or certainty, would be subject to separate definitive agreements among the relevant parties.

The initiative is expected to initially focus on high-priority surveillance regions and mobility corridors within Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). The parties intend to explore the deployment of "One-health" pathogen tracking infrastructure across major and secondary border crossings, transit hubs, urban centers, and other high-risk mobility corridors. "One-health" refers to examining the potential for zoonotic diseases between animals and humans.

The proposed system would combine pathogen monitoring, metagenomic sequencing, geospatial and epidemiological analytics, and Redwood's AI-enabled predictive intelligence platform to support earlier identification of abnormal pathogen activity and emerging outbreak signals at the population level.

The parties acknowledge that the recent Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC and neighbouring countries highlights the urgent need for earlier and more coordinated regional outbreak intelligence systems capable of identifying emerging infectious disease threats before substantial community transmission and cross-border spread occur. While Ebola served as an important catalyst for discussions surrounding the initiative, the proposed infrastructure is intended to support broader long-term preparedness efforts for a wide range of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases of regional and global public health importance.

Under the LOI, the parties intend to collaborate on the preparation of a formal project protocol and operational deployment framework, as well as the identification and prioritization of surveillance sites and high-risk mobility corridors. The parties also intend to develop technical and analytical workflows for pathogen tracking and AI-enabled outbreak intelligence, while engaging with the Rwandan Ministry of Health, national public health institutes, regional public health authorities, laboratories, academic partners, and implementation organizations.

"Strengthening regional pathogen surveillance and outbreak preparedness requires closer integration of environmental surveillance, laboratory science, genomics, epidemiology, and public health decision-making. We are encouraged by the opportunity to explore innovative approaches that may enhance earlier detection of emerging infectious disease threats and strengthen regional preparedness efforts across Central Africa," stated Dr. Placide Sesonga, a physician and genomics specialist who is leading the Rwandan surveillance efforts and representing UGHE.

"We are honoured to work alongside Dr. Sesonga and his team in exploring this important initiative. UGHE has played a critical role in some of the world's most important pathogen surveillance, outbreak response, and research programs. We believe advances in pathogen tracking, sequencing technologies, geospatial analytics, and AI-enabled intelligence systems offer a meaningful opportunity to strengthen regional outbreak preparedness infrastructure and support earlier, more coordinated public health decision-making for emerging infectious disease threats," said Kristian Thorlund, President of Redwood AI.

The Company also announces the resignation of Graydon Bensler from its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Bensler for his contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Kristian Thorlund"

President and Director

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the activities contemplated to occur under the LOI, and the potential benefits therefrom, the potential for the parties to enter into a binding definitive agreement, the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform, and the expectation that the Software may be utilized to improve public health, or for drug discovery or development or to further defense or safety solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-enters-loi-to-explore-pathogen-tracking-through-ai-ge-1176344