Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group Opens New Pasadena Office

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group (formerly Berenji & Associates) is proud to announce the opening of its new Pasadena office at 251 S. Lake Avenue, Suite #830, Pasadena, California 91101.

The new location expands the firm's ability to serve individuals and families throughout Pasadena, the San Gabriel Valley, and the greater Los Angeles area. With more than 70 years of combined family law experience, Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group provides representation in divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, prenuptial agreements, and other family law matters.

The Pasadena office reflects the firm's continued commitment to making trusted family law guidance more accessible to clients across Southern California.

Expanding Our Brand and Online Presence

The opening of the Pasadena office also coincides with an exciting new chapter for the firm. Formerly known as Berenji & Associates, the firm has officially rebranded as Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group to better reflect its exclusive focus on family law and its continued growth throughout Southern California.

As part of this transition, the firm has launched a new website designed to provide clients with easier access to information about its attorneys, services, office locations, and family law resources. While the firm's name and online presence have evolved, its commitment to delivering knowledgeable, client-focused family law representation remains unchanged.

The rebrand reflects the firm's dedication to serving individuals and families with trusted legal guidance during some of life's most important transitions.

A New Location Serving Pasadena Families

Pasadena is home to families, professionals, and business owners who may face complex family law issues involving finances, parenting, and long-term planning. The firm's new office provides a convenient location for clients seeking experienced counsel during difficult transitions.

Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group is dedicated exclusively to family law and focuses on helping clients understand their rights, evaluate their options, and move forward with confidence.

Recognized Family Law Representation

The firm's attorneys have earned recognition from respected legal organizations, including Super Lawyers, America's Premier Attorneys, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, Lawyers of Distinction, and Avvo.

These recognitions reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to skilled advocacy, professional excellence, and client-focused service.

Expanding Access Throughout the San Gabriel Valley

The Pasadena office allows Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group to better serve clients in Pasadena, South Pasadena, Altadena, San Marino, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, and surrounding communities.

By expanding into Pasadena, the firm carries on its mission of providing thoughtful, strategic family law representation to clients throughout Southern California.

Commitment to Client-Focused Family Law Services

Family law matters often involve some of the most important decisions a person will make regarding their family, finances, and future. Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group is committed to providing personalized guidance tailored to each client's unique circumstances.

With more than 70 years of combined experience, the firm's attorneys understand that every family law matter is different. By focusing exclusively on family law, the firm is able to provide clients with knowledgeable counsel, practical solutions, and dedicated support throughout the legal process.

Contact Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group for Family Law Representation

Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group represents clients in divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, domestic violence matters, prenuptial agreements, postnuptial agreements, and modifications of existing court orders.

To learn more about the firm's services or schedule a consultation , contact Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group today.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group

Address: 251 S. Lake Avenue, Suite #830

City: Pasadena

State: California

Zip: 91101

Country: United States

Phone: (310) 271-6290

SOURCE: Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/berenji-divorce-and-family-law-group-opens-new-pasadena-office-1176390