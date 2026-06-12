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PR Newswire
12.06.2026 03:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Celebrates 40 Years of Milestone at COMPUTEX 2026 with Award-Winning AI, Gaming, and Design Showcases

TAIPEI, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, concluded COMPUTEX 2026 with multiple products recognized by international media and industry organizations. Presented under the 40th Anniversary theme ENTER INFINITY, the showcase highlighted advancements across AI, gaming, product design, and user experiences, earning numerous Best of COMPUTEX awards, Editor's Choice recognitions, and industry honors.

Leading the showcase was the X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT motherboard, which earned widespread recognition from international media for its combination of space-inspired engineering, advanced thermal technologies, and distinctive aesthetics. Featuring rocket-thruster-grade thermal materials, 3D metal-printing technologies, an AI Gyroid Structure that increases cooling surface area by up to 44%, and a 64-phase power design capable of delivering up to 5,120 amps, the motherboard was praised by Tom's Hardware as being "packed with never-before-used space-grade thermal engineering and a never-before-seen aesthetic." The launch also introduced the broader INFINITY Series, spanning motherboards, graphics cards, gaming peripherals, and chassis, extending the ENTER INFINITY vision across the entire PC build ecosystem.

GIGABYTE also demonstrated how AI and gaming technologies are converging across its ecosystem. AI TOP solutions, AI PCs, and the award-winning AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 AI BOX showcased scalable local AI capabilities from personal productivity to advanced AI workflows. The COMPUTEX Best Choice Award-winning AORUS MASTER 16 AI gaming laptop highlighted GIGABYTE's commitment to delivering intelligent and high-performance gaming experiences. The company also expanded its display portfolio with the media-recognized FM275K16P, the world's first 27-inch 5K Multi-Mode Mini LED gaming monitor, further reinforcing its leadership in next-generation display technologies.

Design innovation remained another key focus throughout the showcase. From the award-winning AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 INFINITY WOOD graphics card to the STEALTH cableless PC ecosystem, GIGABYTE demonstrated how performance-focused engineering and premium aesthetics can coexist across modern gaming platforms. The same design philosophy extended to the ENTER INFINITY exhibition itself. Through modular booth architecture, reusable display systems, and sustainable operational planning, GIGABYTE created an engaging exhibition experience that received the COMPUTEX 2026 ECOBooth Sustainable Exhibition Certification, demonstrating how thoughtful design can support both visitor engagement and environmental responsibility.

As GIGABYTE celebrates its 40th anniversary, ENTER INFINITY reflects both a milestone and a vision for the future, bringing together AI, gaming, design, and sustainability to shape the next generation of intelligent computing. For more information, please visit the official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996556/Computex_Award_1920x1080.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-celebrates-40-years-of-milestone-at-computex-2026-with-award-winning-ai-gaming-and-design-showcases-302796647.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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