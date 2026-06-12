CADFEM APAC and SilTerra Malaysia Partner to Advance Semiconductor Innovation Through Simulation-Driven Engineering

SEBERANG PERAI, Malaysia, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor industry is under growing pressure to deliver more capable technologies while reducing development time, cost, and risk.

In response to the growing demand for advanced semiconductor development, CADFEM APAC, a leading provider of engineering simulation and digital engineering solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SilTerra Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., one of Malaysia's leading semiconductor foundries and fabless design service providers.

The collaboration establishes a strategic framework to accelerate innovation through simulation-led development, stronger design-process alignment, and advanced digital engineering methodologies. By combining CADFEM APAC's expertise in multiphysics simulation, predictive engineering, and digital workflows with SilTerra's strengths in semiconductor manufacturing and process development, the partnership aims to create a more efficient path from concept to silicon.

A key focus is the development of DTCO and STCO frameworks that integrate device, process, and design domains within a unified digital environment. This will enable earlier technology exploration, faster validation, improved model correlation, and reduced development risk.

CADFEM APAC and SilTerra will also explore Agentic AI to enhance semiconductor workflows. Technologies including NLP, RAG, AI-assisted EDA environments, and PDK integrations will help accelerate development and collaboration.

Commenting on this joint effort, Beng Joo Thung, Senior Vice President, at SilTerra Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., said, "The future of semiconductor advancement will be defined by how effectively organizations can connect design, process development, and manufacturing within a unified engineering framework. Our collaboration with CADFEM APAC represents an important step in that direction. By combining simulation-driven development with real manufacturing insight, we aim to accelerate innovation, improve development efficiency, and strengthen the industry's ability to bring next-generation technologies to market with greater confidence."

The engagement will establish feedback between simulation and fabrication, improving alignment between design intent and manufacturing outcomes. Both organizations will also investigate reliability-focused methodologies for automotive, industrial electronics, and other high-dependability applications.

Speaking on the alliance, Dr.-Ing. Madhukar Chatiri, CEO of CADFEM APAC, said, "The semiconductor industry is increasingly being defined by how quickly organizations can translate ideas into manufacturable technologies. By bringing together predictive engineering, simulation expertise, and manufacturing knowledge, this collaboration creates a stronger foundation for faster development, better design decisions, and reduced technology risk."

Through this MoU, CADFEM APAC and SilTerra reaffirm their commitment to advancing semiconductor innovation, strengthening design-manufacturing alignment, and supporting the growth of the regional semiconductor ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Prachi Mardia

marketing@cadfem.in

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