

EQS Newswire / 12/06/2026 / 09:50 UTC+8

Chicago, Illinois - June 12, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Lossdog, a new financial technology platform co-founded by Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan, has officially launched in the United States with a mission to give working professionals access to the same quality of compensation data that employers have long used in salary negotiations. The platform offers a single, calculated dollar figure representing a user's professional market worth, expressed as annual salary. Sosnoff and Sheridan previously co-founded thinkorswim, an online brokerage specializing in options trading that was acquired by TD Ameritrade in 2009 for approximately $750 million. The two then co-founded tastytrade, a retail brokerage and financial media network acquired by IG Group in 2021 for $1.1 billion. Lossdog marks their third major fintech venture. The platform works by analyzing a user's resume against real labor market records, including government wage data, to produce a precise professional valuation. Lossdog also includes a portfolio optimization tool that evaluates a user's investment holdings and calculates the lifetime dollar value of underperformance relative to an industry baseline. Research published by Lossdog in early 2026 found that a professional starting at $75,000 per year could leave approximately $3.9 million in uncaptured nominal earnings over a 30-year career, a figure the company attributes to structural information asymmetry in wage negotiation. A follow-up report published in March 2026 found the gap to be significantly wider for female professionals. "Most professionals leave seven figures on the table over their careers because they're negotiating blind," said Jeff Joseph, Chief Strategist at Lossdog. "We built the first AI platform that reads your resume, analyzes your skills and experience against real data, and tells you what you're actually worth down to the dollar." To mark the platform's launch, Lossdog is offering free first-year subscriptions, valued at $100 each, to its first 50,000 registered users. Those users will also share in a $1 million cryptocurrency pool, with individual awards ranging from $50 for the earliest registrants to $10 for those in later waitlist positions. The company has reported more than 25,000 waitlist registrations. Lossdog operates in a space adjacent to platforms such as LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Payscale, but distinguishes its product by generating an individual-specific figure rather than aggregated salary ranges. The platform currently serves users in the United States. "After 40-plus years on the trading side of the business world, we are about to take on a bigger challenge," Sheridan wrote publicly ahead of the launch. About Lossdog Lossdog is a Chicago-based financial technology company co-founded by Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan. The company offers a subscription-based platform that uses artificial intelligence and government labor market data to calculate the precise professional market value of individual workers and to evaluate the performance of their investment portfolios. Lossdog is currently available to users in the United States. Contact Information Brand: Lossdog Contact: Jeff Joseph Email: jeff.joseph@lossdog.com Website: https://lossdog.com 12/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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