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PR Newswire
12.06.2026 06:00 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Unilumin Group., Ltd.: Unilumin at WOO 2026 London: Engineering a Smarter, More Sustainable Future for Global DOOH

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 3-5 June 2026, the World Out of Home Organization (WOO) Annual Congress returned to London for the first time since 1990 - and at record scale, convening more than 800 delegates, business leaders and experts from over 30 countries. As a long-standing supporter, and one of only two Chinese annual sponsors of WOO - the global OOH industry's only dedicated international body - Unilumin attended and showcased its leading LED display solutions in conversations with media owners, technology partners and operators from around the world.

This year's Congress centred on the forces reshaping OOH - artificial intelligence, creativity and sustainability - and the move they demand toward smarter, more immersive and lower-carbon solutions, highlighted by the launch of the Ad Net Zero DOOH carbon calculator. This direction is fundamental to Unilumin's strategy, combining engineering depth with a green, low-carbon philosophy through the full product life cycle.

That commitment is backed by independent recognition. Unilumin is a nationally recognised Green Factory and carbon-neutral demonstration enterprise. In 2023 it became the first LED display manufacturer to earn the TÜV SÜD LED display carbon label, an independent verification of product carbon footprint across the full life cycle. It also holds the Intertek Green Leaf Mark for product carbon footprint.

Engineering rigour underpins the range. Unilumin's outdoor displays offer modular front-and-rear service access; IP69K ingress protection; and advanced thermal and power management. Every product is tested to relevant fire-safety standards, with flame-retardant construction that reduces fire risk in dense urban settings. Selected models are certified to EMC Class B to limit electromagnetic interference.

Those capabilities are proven in the field - from a 2,800 m² display for the AKH Tower in Saudi Arabia to an anamorphic 3D installation in Warsaw - delivered through a global network spanning more than 160 countries and over 5,600 sales and service points. It is the foundation of Unilumin's shift from exporting products to exporting brand, service, reliability and genuine partnership.

The future of out-of-home is smarter, greener and more immersive. Unilumin is building it - combining engineering depth, manufacturing scale and a global network to help partners turn city space into media that performs, endures and delivers solid returns.

For more information, please visit www.unilumin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unilumin-at-woo-2026-london-engineering-a-smarter-more-sustainable-future-for-global-dooh-302798803.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.