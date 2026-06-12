London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - This National Blood Week, as the NHS renews its call for one million new blood donors over the next five years, a new survey from the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) has found that the single biggest barrier to giving blood isn't fear, squeamishness or lack of time - it's that no one has ever asked.





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The survey of more than 1,000 churchgoers found that the most common reason people had never donated was simply never having been asked or invited (22%), ahead of concerns about medical safety (19%) and a fear of needles (18%). The finding suggests that for many would-be donors, the gap is one of invitation and reassurance - not unwillingness.

It's a gap UCKG believes churches and community groups are uniquely placed to close. The survey also found that people are far more open to donating in a familiar, trusted setting:

22% said the main reason they had never given blood was that they had never been asked or invited - the top barrier overall

37% said they would feel more comfortable donating if it were part of a church outreach or local health event

42% said more education about the health benefits and safety of donation would encourage them to give

80% believe faith-based organisations should play a role in public health campaigns -a belief UCKG is now turning into action

In response, UCKG has launched a nationwide drive in support of NHS Blood and Transplant, with more than 700 members now signed up to give blood - many for the very first time - and members being helped to find their nearest donor centre and book appointments through their local branch.

"Our survey tells a hopeful story," said Bishop Allan Passos of UCKG. "The biggest reason people haven't given blood isn't fear - it's simply that no one ever asked them. That's something we can change. Faith is not only what we believe; it's what we do. This National Blood Week, we want every one of our branches to be a place where giving blood feels natural, safe and welcome - and we want to beat last year, when 700 of our members donated."

Nancy Kasita, UCKG Community Outreach Manager, added: "When people tell us they've never been invited, that's not a problem - it's an opportunity. People trust their church and their community, and that trust is exactly what turns hesitation into action. We're also removing the practical barriers, helping members find their nearest donor centre and book an appointment, so that taking the first step is as easy as possible."

Samantha Dixon, a UCKG member, gave blood for the first time as part of the church's drive. Like so many of those surveyed, she had simply never been invited.

"Honestly, it had just never crossed my mind - no one had ever asked me," she said. "When my church got behind it, that was the push I needed. I booked an appointment at the Westfield Donor Centre and went along not really knowing what to expect."

The experience changed her view entirely. "What a wonderful experience. The staff were brilliant, it was over before I knew it, and afterwards I found out my blood type - O negative - is especially rare and used in emergencies because it can be given to anyone."

Around 8% of the population has O negative blood, yet it accounts for a far greater share of the blood that hospitals and first responders rely on in emergencies - making donors like Samantha especially valuable.

"It felt powerful to do something so simple, yet so life-saving," she added. "Now I tell everyone - if you've never been asked, take this as your invitation."

This National Blood Week, and ahead of World Blood Donor Day on Sunday 14 June, UCKG is calling on churches, community groups and local leaders across the UK to do one simple thing: ask. Whether by hosting an information session, inviting NHS Blood and Transplant to speak, or simply starting a conversation, every invitation could help turn a willing bystander into a lifesaving donor.

About The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG)

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) was founded in Brazil in 1977 by Edir Macedo following his conversion during a Pentecostal evangelistic programme led by Bishop Robert McAlister. With a mission to reach out to the less privileged and marginalised, UCKG provides both spiritual guidance and practical support to those in need.

What began as a small gathering under a park shelter in Rio de Janeiro quickly grew into a thriving movement. The first official church was established inside a funeral parlour, and from there, UCKG expanded rapidly across Brazil. Today, there are approximately 5,000 UCKG churches in Brazil alone, with its headquarters in Sao Paulo in the Temple of Solomon, which has a capacity of 10,000.

Beyond Brazil, UCKG has established a presence in over 100 countries, including the United States, Canada, and nations across Europe, Africa, and Asia. In countries such as South Africa, India, and Japan, it has continued to expand its work.

UCKG arrived in the United Kingdom in 1995, introduced by Pastor Renato Cardoso (now Bishop). Initially holding small services at St Matthews Church in Brixton, the movement quickly gained traction, leading to the opening of its first dedicated church in Brixton within a year. In 1996, UCKG acquired the historic Rainbow Theatre in Finsbury Park, embarking on an extensive restoration project to transform the derelict building into a vibrant spiritual centre.

Today, UCKG operates 38 full-time branches (including Ireland) and eight part-time centres across the UK, offering daily services and a variety of community-focused initiatives. Under the leadership of Bishop Allan Passos, UCKG remains a UK-registered charity and Christian spiritual centre with an active membership of over 5,000.

Welcoming individuals of all backgrounds, UCKG is committed to making faith and support accessible to everyone. Services are led by trained pastors and bishops, assisted by dedicated volunteers, all working to help individuals overcome personal challenges and achieve transformation through faith.

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