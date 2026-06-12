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WKN: A14X9E | ISIN: CA82938H1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZX1
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 20:41
0,259 Euro
+0,78 % +0,002
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINTANA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINTANA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2540,26308:03
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 08:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sintana Energy Inc.: Exercise of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") announces that it has received a notice of exercise in respect of stock options over 650,000 common shares of no-par value each in the Company ("Common Shares"). The options are being exercised by Mr. Sean Austin, the Company's co-secretary and treasurer. Following the exercise of the options, Mr. Austin will hold a total of 8,575,000 shares in the Company, or 1.54% of the Company's total issued shares. The options were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.27 per share, and Mr. Austin has paid CAD$175,000 to the Company in respect of the exercise.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM of a total of 650,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or about 15 June 2026. On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 556,232,493 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

This figure of 556,232,493 Common Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc
Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer
Eytan Uliel, President

Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987

Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker
Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry
Simon Johnson (Broking)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000

Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations
jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com

Tel: +1 475 477 9401

CAMARCO - Financial PR
Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris


Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sean Austin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sintana Energy inc.

b)

LEI

984500ETD72B0D4E4645

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Common Shares of no par value

Identification code

CA82938H1073

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume

CAD$0.27

650,000

d)

- Aggregated volume

Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

5 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

TSX-V

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/exercise-of-options-1174738

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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