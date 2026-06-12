Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the Block Admission in Respect of ATM Sales Agreement

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("the AIM Rules"), Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co ("Cantor") (the "ATM Sales Agreement"), as announced on December 17, 2024.

Name of company: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Name of scheme: ATM Sales Agreement Period of return: From December 16, 2025 to June 12, 2026 Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme: 4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: Nil Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission: Nil Contact name and telephone number: As below

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-utilisation-of-the-block-admission-in-respect-of-1176002