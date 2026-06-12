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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Stuttgart
12.06.26 | 08:31
16,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20017,50008:53
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 08:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the Block Admission in Respect of ATM Sales Agreement

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("the AIM Rules"), Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co ("Cantor") (the "ATM Sales Agreement"), as announced on December 17, 2024.

Name of company:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Name of scheme:

ATM Sales Agreement

Period of return:

From December 16, 2025 to June 12, 2026

Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme:

4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

Nil

Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares

Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:

Nil

Contact name and telephone number:

As below

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young


Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-utilisation-of-the-block-admission-in-respect-of-1176002

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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