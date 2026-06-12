Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the Block Admission in Respect of ATM Sales Agreement

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("the AIM Rules"), Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co ("Cantor") (the "ATM Sales Agreement"), as announced on December 17, 2024.
Name of company:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Name of scheme:
ATM Sales Agreement
Period of return:
From December 16, 2025 to June 12, 2026
Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme:
4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
Nil
Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:
Nil
Contact name and telephone number:
As below
Enquiries
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-utilisation-of-the-block-admission-in-respect-of-1176002