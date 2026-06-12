The Philippines' Board of Investments (BOI) announced it certified 13 renewable energy projects under the government's Green Lane initiative in the first five months of 2026. The country's Department of Energy (DOE) speficied tha the 13 renewable energy projects certified during the period accounted for the overwhelming majority of the PHP 346 billion ($6.18 billion) in total Green Lane investments approved, representing 99.6% of the total project value. "Renewable energy is not a side story in our economic growth, it is the headline. The PhP 344.6 billion that investors are committing to renewable ...

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