India India has more than 102 GW of deployable floating solar PV potential, according to a new report from the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). The assessment increases the country's total assessed solar energy potential from ground-mounted and floating PV installations to 3,445 GW. A previous NISE report estimated India's deployable ground-mounted solar PV potential at 3,343 GW (DC). The floating solar assessment was unveiled by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, who said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is preparing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...