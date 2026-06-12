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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Stuttgart
12.06.26 | 08:04
16,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20017,50008:38
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 08:14 Uhr
142 Leser
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on June 11, 2026 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, ("Toziyana") that Toziyana purchased 11,750 common shares in the Company on June 11, 2026 at a price of $18.70 per share (the "Purchase").

Following the Purchase, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in 2,455,122 common shares which represents approximately 12.70 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden


Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Kent


Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Victor Gapare

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)

LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$18.70

11,750

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

June 11, 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

NYSE American LLC

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-director%2fpdmr-shareholding-notification-1176023

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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