Following a May incident in Gütersloh, Germany, where a firefighter was injured by electric shock during a blaze at a site with photovoltaic roof tiles, another fire broke out at a home fitted with solar tiles on June 9 in Kleve. The fire affected a single-family home and required about 65 firefighters, who worked for nearly five hours to extinguish the fire. Initial reports of a balcony fire escalated after crews arrived and found the roof structure involved. According to Kleve fire department spokesperson Florian Pose, the roof included integrated photovoltaic tiles and a green roof system, ...

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