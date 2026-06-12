A group of researchers from Chinese PV manufacturer Longi and China's Yangzhou University has developed a new manufacturing technique to mitigate laser shock waves in the production of heterojunction (HJT) back-contac (BC) solar cells in an effort to reduce potential damage. "Our work not only addresses a major contradiction in laser-based manufacturing but also offers a practical, industry-ready route toward ultra-high-efficiency photovoltaics," corresponding author Lvzhou Li told pv magazine. "Laser processing plays a central role in modern photovoltaic manufacturing, providing benefits in ...

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