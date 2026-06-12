Tiryaki Syria and Syrian Sovereign Fund Enter Cooperation to Strengthen Agricultural Industry

ISTANBUL, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiryaki Syria, operating under Tiryaki Anadolu, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiryaki Agro, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Syrian Sovereign Fund aimed at strengthening Syria's agricultural processing industry and supporting food security.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr. Mazen Al-Salhani, Chairman of the Syrian Sovereign Fund, Mr. Basel Ayyoub, Head of the Food and Feed Sector at the Syrian Sovereign Fund, Mr. Hashem Shashaa, Country Manager of Tiryaki Syria, as well as representatives from the Fund's legal and finance departments.

The facility is expected to serve as a key industrial hub for Syria's edible oil, food, feed, poultry, and livestock sectors. Under the cooperation framework, the facility is planned to process approximately 300,000 tonnes of soybeans and 100,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds annually. This corresponds to an estimated annual product processing value of around USD 500 million. The planned production capacity is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening Syria's food security, enhancing domestic agricultural production, and supporting the development of integrated value chains.

Leveraging more than 60 years of international experience in logistics, sourcing, operations management, and agricultural value chain development, Tiryaki Agro will contribute its technical expertise and operational know-how to the efficient functioning of the facility.

A key pillar of the cooperation is human capital development. Syrian nationals are expected to represent at least 75 percent of the total workforce, including both technical and managerial positions. Tiryaki will implement structured training and capacity-building programs to support local professionals in independently operating, managing, and commercializing the facility's output over time.

The agreement covers a 10-year operational period and reflects a shared vision for building sustainable industrial capacity, creating long-term economic value, and increasing employment opportunities in Syria.

About Tiryaki Agro

With a 60-year history, Tiryaki Agro is one of the world's leading agricultural commodities supply chain companies. Operating a unique business model that spans from on-field production to certified seeds, from processing to logistics, and from trading to reaching the end consumer, the company works with the goal of providing nutrition solutions worldwide and building a food future in harmony with nature.

Tiryaki Agro operates 30 production, processing, and storage facilities across 11 locations on four continents, primarily in Türkiye. The company sources agricultural products from 40 countries across five continents and delivers approximately 6 million tons of products annually to customers in 50 countries on four continents. Tiryaki Agro operates in 40 ports across different countries, one of which it owns and three of which operate under exclusive agreements. Since 2018, Tiryaki Agro has further strengthened its leadership by acquiring a majority stake in Sunrise Foods International, one of the leading companies in the distribution of organic feed and oilseeds.

Tiryaki Anadolu, established in 2023 as a wholly owned subsidiary to consolidate Tiryaki Agro's operations in Türkiye under a single structure, operates with an integrated model across the agricultural supply chain. Sourcing products from more than 25 countries, Tiryaki Anadolu produces approximately 15,000 tons of certified seeds annually and, with 60,000 decares of arable land, is one of Türkiye's leading private-sector farmers.

Media Contact Details: Mustafa Alkan, malkan@mpr.com.tr, +905326301992

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