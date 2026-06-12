Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Notes due 05/06/2031; fully paid (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Debt and debt-like XS3316042244 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067310875 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 12/06/2036; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3305614169 -- each) derivatives Securities due 12/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3328682334 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 12/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3328682094 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 12/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3328682177 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 3.043% Green Notes due 11/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3405527097 -- SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Floating Rate Green Notes due 11/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess securities XS3405526529 -- thereof) Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Leverage Shares 3x Long Samsung Electronics ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3388190301 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Cerebras Systems (CBRS) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3388190053 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Memory (DRAM) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3388191457 -- securities Leverage Shares -3x Short Memory (DRAM) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3393942290 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long SpaceX ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3388189477 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long SK Hynix ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3388190996 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 431258 EQS News ID: 2344562 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 12, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)