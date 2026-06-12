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Dow Jones News
12.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
143 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
12-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

12/06/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: SG ISSUER 
 
Notes due 05/06/2031; fully paid (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)     Debt and debt-like XS3316042244   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to  securities     XS2067310875   --  
and including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 12/06/2036; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised    XS3305614169   --  
each)                                        derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 12/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3328682334   --  
GBP1.00 each)                                    derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 12/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3328682094   --  
GBP1.00 each)                                    derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 12/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3328682177   --  
GBP1.00 each)                                    derivatives 

Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 
 
3.043% Green Notes due 11/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and debt-like XS3405527097   --  
SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof)     securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Green Notes due 11/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to    Debt and debt-like 
bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess     securities     XS3405526529   --  
thereof) 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Samsung Electronics ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS3388190301   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Cerebras Systems (CBRS) ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS3388190053   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Memory (DRAM) ETP; fully paid                Debt and debt-like XS3388191457   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Leverage Shares -3x Short Memory (DRAM) ETP; fully paid               Debt and debt-like XS3393942290   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Leverage Shares 3x Long SpaceX ETP; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like XS3388189477   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Leverage Shares 3x Long SK Hynix ETP; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like XS3388190996   --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 431258 
EQS News ID:  2344562 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2344562&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.