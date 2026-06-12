DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.0901 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30716968 CODE: PRAN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAN Sequence No.: 431285 EQS News ID: 2344760 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)