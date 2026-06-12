DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWL) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 477.5423 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 421963 CODE: ACWL ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL Sequence No.: 431321 EQS News ID: 2344832 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)