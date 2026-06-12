DJ Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist (LCUK) Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 14.4808 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56715447 CODE: LCUK ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK Sequence No.: 431341 EQS News ID: 2344872 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)