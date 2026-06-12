DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (CBDG) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3731 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1088313 CODE: CBDG ISIN: LU2977997209 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997209 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDG Sequence No.: 431350 EQS News ID: 2344890 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)