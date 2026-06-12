DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRU) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.0666 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25539803 CODE: MSRU ISIN: LU1861138961 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRU Sequence No.: 431281 EQS News ID: 2344752 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2344752&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)