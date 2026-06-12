DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.4505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 637745 CODE: ESDG ISIN: LU2059756598 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG Sequence No.: 431280 EQS News ID: 2344750 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)