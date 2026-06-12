DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3976.5149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 239866638 CODE: LCJD ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD Sequence No.: 431279 EQS News ID: 2344748 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)