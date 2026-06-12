DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.6366 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1984746 CODE: PRIZ ISIN: LU1931974429 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ Sequence No.: 431265 EQS News ID: 2344720 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)