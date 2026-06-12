DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRWL) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 177.5795 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4468121 CODE: KRWL ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL Sequence No.: 431371 EQS News ID: 2344934 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)