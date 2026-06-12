DJ Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNU) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 204.78 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1894406 CODE: JPNU ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU Sequence No.: 431417 EQS News ID: 2345026 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)