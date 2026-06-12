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WKN: 859892 | ISIN: US8807701029 | Ticker-Symbol: TEY
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 10:40
331,00 Euro
+0,55 % +1,80
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERADYNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
330,05333,4010:46
331,00334,0010:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 02:06 Uhr
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq-100 Index June 2026 Quarterly Changes - Astera Labs, Inc., CoreWeave, Inc., Nebius Group N.V., Rocket Lab Corporation and Teradyne, Inc. will be added to the index

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the June 2026 quarterly rebalance of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The following five companies will be added to the Index: Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), Nebius Group N.V. (Nasdaq: NBIS), Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), Teradyne, Inc. (Nasdaq: TER).

The following five companies will be removed from the Index: Charter Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHTR), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Nasdaq: CTSH), Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRSK), Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS).

For additional information, including notifications on changes to any Nasdaq Indexes, please go to https://indexes.nasdaq.com/

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes is one of the world's leading index providers, offering a comprehensive suite of rules-based benchmarks and indexes. The Nasdaq-100 Index - which measures the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies - is tracked by more than 200 investment products with over $800 billion in assets under management globally. Nasdaq Global Indexes publishes and maintains more than 10,000 indexes across asset classes and geographies.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq, Nasdaq-100 Index, Nasdaq-100, and NDX are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Information set forth in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may", and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to future activities and results. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact Investor Relations Contact
Name: Maximilian Leitenberger Name: Index Client Services
Email: Maximilian.leitenberger@nasdaq.com Email: indexservices@nasdaq.com

NDAQF


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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