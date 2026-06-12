Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Development in 2026 by Great Place To Work, ranking 26 out of 100 companies in the "Large Organization" category.

The prestigious list recognizes organizations that are committed to team member growth through meaningful learning opportunities, career progression, and tailored development experiences. The Firm's inclusion on the list reflects Ryan's dedication to empowering team members to develop their own career path and reach their full potential.

"We believe that recruiting people with genuine vision and the drive to go beyond the conventional is what sets Ryan apart," said Tom Shave, President of Ryan's European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "This recognition is a testament to the successful results achieved when talent is given real room to grow. We are committed to providing the best tools and opportunities for our team members to develop both professionally and personally.

Team members are supported at every stage of their career journey through professional development and leadership opportunities, mentoring initiatives, and continuous learning resources. Over the past year, Ryan has continued to enhance team members' development across the UK through programs such as Leadership Foundations, strengths-based training, peer-to-peer coaching, and more. These efforts reinforce the Firm's dedication to creating meaningful career pathways and supporting long-term team member success.

"Learning and development go beyond enabling people to do their jobs well today-they signal that employees matter and that their future within the organization is taken seriously," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. "A strong approach to development reflects an investment in long-term potential and reinforces a positive workplace culture where both people and businesses flourish."

To compile the UK's Best Workplaces for Development list, Great Place To Work analyzed confidential survey feedback from employees across the UK, alongside assessments of company culture and leadership practices. Only organizations achieving the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces recognition.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260612109970/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Allie Bandemer

Senior Specialist, Public Relations and External Communications

Ryan

331.251.1050

allie.bandemer@ryan.com