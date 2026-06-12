Volta Labs Brings the Complete Twist Hybrid Capture Portfolio to Callisto with Launch of Twist Fast Hyb

The Twist Fast Hyb App joins Twist's Standard Hyb v2 App on Callisto, giving labs a fully walk-away path to target enrichment, with run-to-run consistency and same-day turnaround

BOSTON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, the genomics applications company transforming next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation through automation, today announced the launch of the App for Twist Bioscience's Fast Hybridization Kit on the Callisto Sample Prep System. With this launch, two of Twist's core hybrid capture workflows - Fast Hybridization and Standard Hybridization v2 - are now available as automated Apps on Callisto.

Developed in collaboration with Twist Bioscience, the Fast Hyb App automates one of the most complex and hands-on steps in NGS sample preparation - hybridization-based target enrichment - a fully walk-away workflow on Callisto. By bringing Twist's Fast Hyb protocol onto Callisto's digital fluidics platform, labs can move from a traditional overnight hybridization to a same-day, sample-to-sequencer workflow without adding operational burden.

Hybrid capture-based target enrichment is difficult to automate, requiring precise temperature control, repeated magnetic bead manipulation, and a careful hands-on technique that can introduce variability between runs and between operators. The Twist Fast Hyb App removes that burden. Following amplification, Callisto executes the protocol automatically, including temperature control and bead handling, so labs get consistent results without constant attention.

Critically, the Twist Fast Hyb App delivers run-to-run consistency and eliminates operator-to-operator variability, one of the most persistent sources of error in manual target enrichment. In testing, Callisto produced sequencing performance equivalent to manual preparation, with comparable quality control (QC) metrics including Fold-80, coverage uniformity, and AT/GC dropout. Together, these results show that labs can automate a difficult workflow and accelerate turnaround while maintaining the performance they expect from manual preparation.

"Target enrichment is one of the hardest workflows to automate, and it's one where small differences in technique can change your results," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO and founder of Volta Labs. "With the Twist Fast Hyb App, labs get a fully walk-away version of Twist's Fast Hybridization protocol that delivers the same performance as manual, but with the run-to-run consistency that only automation can provide, and a turnaround measured in hours instead of overnight. And with both Fast and Standard Hybridization now on Callisto, labs can run their full range of Twist hybrid capture on a single automated platform."

The Twist Fast Hyb App is well suited to labs running comprehensive cancer profiling, whole exome sequencing, and other targeted sequencing applications, where teams face steady pressure to deliver results faster while managing operational complexity and limited hands-on capacity.

"By expanding our entire hybrid capture portfolio on Volta Labs' Callisto, we are providing labs with the ultimate flexibility to seamlessly pivot between varying schedule and performance needs," said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. "Advanced automation is vital for lowering the barrier to adoption, making it easier than ever for customers to implement high-performance target enrichment solutions without the operational headache of manual workflows."

The Twist Fast Hyb App is available now on the Callisto Sample Prep System, joining the Twist Standard Hyb v2 App.

About Volta Labs

Founded in 2018 at MIT, Volta Labs is transforming genomic sample preparation with the Callisto Sample Prep System. Using proprietary electrowetting technology, Callisto provides fully automated DNA and RNA extraction and library preparation for all major sequencing platforms - including Illumina, Oxford Nanopore, PacBio, Element Biosciences, Roche and Ultima Genomics. The platform reduces hands-on time by up to 80% and delivers industry-leading robustness across multiple sample types and chemistries. Volta Labs is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.voltalabs.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

ryan@rjwalkerco.com

Nicole Ellis Ovadia

Volta Labs

novadia@voltalabs.co

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volta-labs-brings-the-complete-twist-hybrid-capture-portfolio-to-callisto-with-launch-of-twist-fast-hyb-302798837.html