Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie anschauen - Kurz vor Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H9WL | ISIN: AU000000NVA2 | Ticker-Symbol: QM3
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:02
0,462 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 04:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nova Minerals Corp.: Nova Minerals Announces NYSE American Listing Approval

Anchorage, Alaska, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Corp ("Nova Minerals" or the "Company") today announced that its common stock and warrants have been approved for listing on the NYSE American stock exchange. Trading is expected to begin on or about June 17, 2026, at market open under the symbols "NVA" for its common stock and "NVAWS" for its warrants. Please note that the ticker symbol for the listed warrants has been slightly modified from that previously disclosed in order to comply with the requirements of NYSE American.

Nova Minerals CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, commented:

"Listing our common stock and our warrants on the NYSE American represents an important milestone in the Company's development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals project towards U.S. domestic production of Gold and Antimony".

Head of Listings, NYSE American, Mr Paul Dorfman, commented:

"We are proud to welcome Nova Minerals to NYSE American. We look forward to supporting Nova as it enters this next chapter of growth and advances the domestic production of gold and antimony."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Corp's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Corp undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: 1-407-644-4256
Email: NVA@redchip.com

Nova Minerals:
Craig Bentley
Director
E: craig@novaminerals.com
M: +61 414 714 196


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.