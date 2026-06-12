Nova Minerals Corp.: Nova Minerals Announces NYSE American Listing Approval

Anchorage, Alaska, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Corp ("Nova Minerals" or the "Company") today announced that its common stock and warrants have been approved for listing on the NYSE American stock exchange. Trading is expected to begin on or about June 17, 2026, at market open under the symbols "NVA" for its common stock and "NVAWS" for its warrants. Please note that the ticker symbol for the listed warrants has been slightly modified from that previously disclosed in order to comply with the requirements of NYSE American.

Nova Minerals CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, commented:

"Listing our common stock and our warrants on the NYSE American represents an important milestone in the Company's development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals project towards U.S. domestic production of Gold and Antimony".

Head of Listings, NYSE American, Mr Paul Dorfman, commented:

"We are proud to welcome Nova Minerals to NYSE American. We look forward to supporting Nova as it enters this next chapter of growth and advances the domestic production of gold and antimony."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Corp's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Corp undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: NVA@redchip.com

Nova Minerals:

Craig Bentley

Director

E: craig@novaminerals.com

M: +61 414 714 196