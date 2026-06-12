TeamViewer Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools 2026 for the Third Consecutive Year

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools for the third consecutive year. Named a Leader in every edition since the report's inception, TeamViewer has set out the strategy to drive a shift in the category from dashboards and telemetry to predictive, AI-driven resolution at enterprise scale.

TeamViewer ONE, the company's unified IT management platform, integrates DEX, remote support, and endpoint management on a single data and AI foundation. It closes the loop between observing an issue and remediating it, increasingly autonomously, across the entire IT estate. The unique combination of capabilities and proprietary data gives TeamViewer a structural advantage to deliver Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM).

In the past year, TeamViewer significantly expanded what IT teams can do with DEX, making it faster to detect problems, easier to automate fixes, and smarter about preventing issues from recurring. AI is now central to how the platform works: Tia, TeamViewer's intelligent agent, guides IT teams through in-session troubleshooting, generates scripts on demand, and supports multi-step remediation without requiring manual intervention at every step. The result is less time firefighting and more time spent on work that matters.

"DEX today is how enterprises keep employees productive and IT operations efficient at scale. TeamViewer customers see that value every day in less firefighting, faster resolution, and measurable reduction of digital friction. In our opinion, being named a Gartner Leader for the third consecutive year is strong validation of our commitment to evolve DEX into a key pillar of Autonomous Endpoint Management. That is the direction we are taking the category," said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer, TeamViewer.

At the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit 2026 in London, TeamViewer presented AI-powered scripting for Tia (TeamViewer Intelligent Agent), enabling IT teams to turn successfully resolved support sessions into ready-to-run automations. The capability signals strong progress on TeamViewer's innovation roadmap toward Autonomous Endpoint Management.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Tools, Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Robin Milton-Schonemann, 08, June, 2026

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About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 620,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

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