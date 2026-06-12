Latam Chile's National Energy Commission (National Energy Commission (CNE)) has approved the preliminary terms for the 2026/01 Licitación Pública Nacional e Internacional de Suministro 2026/01 tender. While the process is technology-neutral, it sends clear signals favoring renewable energy participation, particularly PV paired with storage. The document does not set exclusive quotas for solar or other renewable technologies. However, it restricts eligible backup generation sources. Proposals must be backed by generation assets or storage systems interconnected to the National Electric System ...

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