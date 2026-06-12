The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM)-the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside China-was assessed at $19.227/kg, or $0.040/W, remaining unchanged from the previous week, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on June 9. Global polysilicon market fundamentals remain broadly stable. However, industry participants interviewed by OPIS during the Shanghai International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC) last week indicated that future pricing, production strategies and sales trends will likely hinge on the outcome of the U.S.' ...

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