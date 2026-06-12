For anyone who has followed SNEC for more than a few years, the basic rhythm of the show is familiar: bigger booths, louder launches, higher module wattages and increasingly confident claims about the next phase of solar. SNEC 2026 felt slightly different. The solar segment was still vast. Major Chinese manufacturers showcased new modules, efficiency gains, cell roadmaps and carefully staged glass displays. TOPCon remained ubiquitous, and high-power modules continued to dominate headlines and booth graphics. Yet the underlying message was no longer simply that modules are getting more powerful. ...

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