DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc (U10C) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.2477 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14276770 CODE: U10C ISIN: LU1407890547 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890547 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10C Sequence No.: 431439 EQS News ID: 2345080 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)